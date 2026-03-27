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AV Expects Upgraded LOCUST X3 Laser To Be ‘Forward Deployed’ In Coming Months

Matthew Beinart By
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AV Expects Upgraded LOCUST X3 Laser To Be ‘Forward Deployed’ In Coming Months
AV's new LOCUST X3 laser weapon system. Photo: AV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – AeroVironment [AVAV] has already received production orders for its new, upgraded LOCUST X3 laser weapon capability, according to a lead company official, who said the first systems are expected to be “forward deployed” in the coming months. John Garrity, AV’s vice president of directed energy systems, detailed the company’s plan to boost production of its LOCUST production line and noted the new X3 increases the platform’s power up to 30 kilowatts “and beyond” to deal with larger drone…

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