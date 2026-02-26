Army To Pick Autonomy Provider For PLS Trucks This Summer, Fielding Prototypes In Early FY ‘28

PITTSBURGH – The Army will make a decision this summer on the prime vendor to support its autonomous heavy logistics trucks program, as it aims to field the first prototypes in early fiscal year 2028. Col. Ken Bernier, the Army’s project manager for autonomous robotic capabilities, said the Army’s rapid approach to the Autonomous Transport Vehicle System (ATV-S) program to build out self-driving Palletized Load System (PLS) A2 trucks will include buying prototypes for a first unit right after the downselect…