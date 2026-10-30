Army To Ask Industry To ‘Prove It’ On Manufacturing Ability With Upcoming ‘Rodeo,’ Telle Says

The Army’s senior civilian official has offered new insight into his plans for a “Manufacturing Rodeo” in early 2027, describing the effort as a test of industry’s ability to build certain capabilities, such as drones, with an aim of identifying lingering challenges. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said the initiative will also involve the service’s organic industrial base alongside commercial industry to “stress test these PowerPoint presentations with real manufacturing.” “What this gets at is this idea that we're not…