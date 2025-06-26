Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George join “Fox and Friends” to discuss the new Department of Defense memorandum on Army transformation and acquisition reform, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
44 minutes ago |
06/26/2025
The Army is officially moving ahead with its push for more agile funding authority, requesting $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2026 that it would look to flexibly move around its drones, counter-UAS and electronic warfare portfolios.

