Prototype parts are 3D printed in the new Advanced and Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence to trouble shoot the machines at Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., May 15, 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
23 minutes ago |
01/15/2025

The Army is asking industry to help provide more technical data required to 3D print a greater number of parts, as the service continues pursuing advanced manufacturing to bolster its sustainment and logistics capabilities

Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, acting…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.