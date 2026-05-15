Australian AI Sensor Startup Arkeus Raises $18 Million To Help Expand In U.S, Europe

Australia’s Arkeus has raised $18 million in a Series A round to help developer of artificial intelligence-enabled hyperspectral sensors to expand and scale manufacturing in Australia, the U.S. and Europe. The funding round was led by QIC Ventures and included participation by a U.S. investor, DYNE Ventures. Arkeus says its Hyperspectral Optical Radar (HSOR) autonomous, wide area search sensor is enabled by artificial intelligence, including computer vision and machine learning, and an AI orchestration and data fusion engine, all onboard…