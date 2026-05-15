Australian AI Sensor Startup Arkeus Raises $18 Million To Help Expand In U.S, Europe

Australia’s Arkeus has raised $18 million in a Series A round to help developer of artificial intelligence-enabled hyperspectral sensors to expand and scale manufacturing in Australia, the U.S. and Europe. The funding round was led by QIC Ventures and included participation by a U.S. investor, DYNE Ventures. Arkeus says its Hyperspectral Optical Radar (HSOR) autonomous, wide area search sensor is enabled by artificial intelligence, including computer vision and machine learning, and an AI orchestration and data fusion engine, all onboard…
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CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]