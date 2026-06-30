Army Rapidly Boosting UAS Component Production At Tobyhanna As It Moves Beyond SkyFoundry

TOBYHANNA, Pa.--The Army is rapidly bolstering its own ability to manufacture critical components for small drones, detailing plans to have capacity to build around a million circuit cards and hundreds of thousands of brushless motors in the near future at its Tobyhanna Army Depot. Army officials detailed how the effort is a pivot beyond the earlier SkyFoundry initiative to manufacture its own cheap drones in high numbers and toward a focus on using its organic industrial base (OIB) and advanced…