Army Rapidly Boosting UAS Component Production At Tobyhanna As It Moves Beyond SkyFoundry

TOBYHANNA, Pa.--The Army is rapidly bolstering its own ability to manufacture critical components for small drones, detailing plans to have capacity to build around a million circuit cards and hundreds of thousands of brushless motors in the near future at its Tobyhanna Army Depot. Army officials detailed how the effort is a pivot beyond the earlier SkyFoundry initiative to manufacture its own cheap drones in high numbers and toward a focus on using its organic industrial base (OIB) and advanced…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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