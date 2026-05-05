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Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks to soldiers while visiting Fort Campbell, Ky., September 9, 2025. Driscoll met with soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to observe how Transformation in Contact 2.0 is taking shape through real-world integration of the Next Generation Squad Weapon, evolving air assault tactics and deployment-ready readiness across multiple theaters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

The Army on Tuesday announced a new initiative with several defense firms to improve its ability to link together different companies’ weapons platforms, sensors and data capabilities. The service is rolling out the “Right To Integrate” (R2I) effort along with Anduril Industries, Boeing [BA], General Dynamics [GD], L3Harris Technologies [LHX], Lockheed Martin [LMT], Northrop Grumman [NOC], Palantir [PLTR], Perennial Autonomy and RTX [RTX], who will participate in a series of “hackathon” sprints to inform the build out of a common,…

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