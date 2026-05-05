Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors

The Army on Tuesday announced a new initiative with several defense firms to improve its ability to link together different companies’ weapons platforms, sensors and data capabilities. The service is rolling out the “Right To Integrate” (R2I) effort along with Anduril Industries, Boeing [BA], General Dynamics [GD], L3Harris Technologies [LHX], Lockheed Martin [LMT], Northrop Grumman [NOC], Palantir [PLTR], Perennial Autonomy and RTX [RTX], who will participate in a series of “hackathon” sprints to inform the build out of a common,…