Army Details Interest In Unmanned Ground Vehicle For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

The Army has detailed interest in pursuing a new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) effort to enable autonomous logistics support and casualty evacuation in the “last tactical mile” of operations. “This advanced UGV, owned by maneuver formations, will both sustain Platoon and Company formations by delivering essential supplies/energy and will evacuate wounded personnel from the point of injury to a casualty collection point,” the Army writes in a new notice. The Army noted its still formulating plans for the “last tactical…