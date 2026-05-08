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Army Details Interest In Unmanned Ground Vehicle For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Details Interest In Unmanned Ground Vehicle For ‘Last Tactical Mile’ Operations
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Marko, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the Reconnaissance and Strike Co., 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) for movement during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Dillingham Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

The Army has detailed interest in pursuing a new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) effort to enable autonomous logistics support and casualty evacuation in the “last tactical mile” of operations. “This advanced UGV, owned by maneuver formations, will both sustain Platoon and Company formations by delivering essential supplies/energy and will evacuate wounded personnel from the point of injury to a casualty collection point,” the Army writes in a new notice.  The Army noted its still formulating plans for the “last tactical…

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