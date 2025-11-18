Army Details 4th ID’s Roadmap To Scale Up Work With NGC2 Prototype Architecture

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division is “on track” to have a division-level prototype of the Next-Generation Command and Control Architecture (NGC2) ready for its larger-scale validation effort at next year’s Project Convergence experiment, a lead official confirmed. Maj. Gen. Patrick Ellis, commander of 4th ID, and Army officials recently detailed a series of events planned leading up to the Project Convergence capstone event (PCC6) in July, with a focus on increasing the scale and complexity of its work to inform…