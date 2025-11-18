Sign In
Army Details 4th ID’s Roadmap To Scale Up Work With NGC2 Prototype Architecture

Matthew Beinart By
Spc. Edgar Campoverde, gunner assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, adjusts an M777 Howitzer during 4ID’s Ivy Sting II command post exercise, November 5, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division is “on track” to have a division-level prototype of the Next-Generation Command and Control Architecture (NGC2) ready for its larger-scale validation effort at next year’s Project Convergence experiment, a lead official confirmed. Maj. Gen. Patrick Ellis, commander of 4th ID, and Army officials recently detailed a series of events planned leading up to the Project Convergence capstone event (PCC6) in July, with a focus on increasing the scale and complexity of its work to inform…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

