Army Aims To Scale NGC2 Across The Force Within Next 30 Months

The Army will look to scale its new Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) architecture across the active duty force within the next 30 months, senior officials said on Tuesday. Gen. Randy George, the Army chief of staff, said in an address at the Association of the U.S. Army Conference that “fixing” the Army’s network remains the service’s top modernization priority, while Vice Chief Gen. James Mingus added in separate remarks the service is “very close” to moving out on…