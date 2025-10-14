Sign In
Search
Army

Army Aims To Scale NGC2 Across The Force Within Next 30 Months

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Aims To Scale NGC2 Across The Force Within Next 30 Months
U.S Army Spc. Mason Delbono assigned to the 25th Infantry Division talks capabilites of the Skydio X10D Drone to Gen. James. J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army during JPMRC 25-01 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado

The Army will look to scale its new Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) architecture across the active duty force within the next 30 months, senior officials said on Tuesday. Gen. Randy George, the Army chief of staff, said in an address at the Association of the U.S. Army Conference that “fixing” the Army’s network remains the service’s top modernization priority, while Vice Chief Gen. James Mingus added in separate remarks the service is “very close” to moving out on…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Mack Defense Nabs Army Order For 86 More M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Army

Sikorsky Eyes Next Multi-Year Black Hawk Deal In December 2026, Continues T901 Engine Testing

Army

Driscoll Offers More Insight Into Plan For ‘Complete Revamping’ Of Army Acquisition

Army

Boeing, Leonardo Pursuing Army’s Flight School Next With AW119T Helicopter

Trending

Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding
Anduril Unveils EagleEye AI-Powered Headsets, Building Variant For Army’s SBMC Program
Senate Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $32.1 Billion Topline Boost, Adds AUMF Repeal, AUKUS Measure
SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support
Navy To Hold LCS Mission Module Industry Day

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume