Mach Industries Raises $300 Million In New Round To Production, Advance Systems

Mach Industries on Tuesday said it raised $300 million in a Series C round that will be put toward expanding its Forge factory network, small jet engine production efforts, advancing the second generation of its systems and hiring. The investment round was led by new investors Infinite Capital and Ribbit Capital and values the California-based startup at $1.8 billion, giving it unicorn status. Forge is Mach’s network of decentralized factories to manufacture its array of systems for defense. Mach Propulsion…