Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Mach Industries Raises $300 Million In New Round To Production, Advance Systems

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Mach Industries Raises $300 Million In New Round To Production, Advance Systems
Mach Industries' Viper vertical takeoff cruise missiles in production at the company's Forge Huntington plant in California. Photo: Mach Industries

Mach Industries on Tuesday said it raised $300 million in a Series C round that will be put toward expanding its Forge factory network, small jet engine production efforts, advancing the second generation of its systems and hiring. The investment round was led by new investors Infinite Capital and Ribbit Capital and values the California-based startup at $1.8 billion, giving it unicorn status. Forge is Mach’s network of decentralized factories to manufacture its array of systems for defense. Mach Propulsion…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Marines Award Block II Deal To Oshkosh, Forterra For Autonomous ROGUE-Fires Platforms

International

Australia Will Only Buy Used Virginia SSNs For AUKUS; UUV Tech To Be Pillar II Signature Project

Air Force

Low Radar Cross Section Of MQ-28 Ghost Bat Validated, Boeing Says

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Northrop Grumman Targets Next Year For On-Orbit SBI “Capability”

Trending

Defense Watch: Golden Dome Munitions, Collaborative Autonomy, New Glenn News, P-8 News
Marine Corps Explores Adding Second Supplier For ‘Production-Ready’ JLTVs
Space Force Awards SpaceX $2.3 Billion Contract For Space Data Network 
HASC’s $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 Draft NDAA Doesn’t Shift Items Over From Reconciliation Request
Space Force Awards Viasat And Intelsat General $438 Million For Continued Work On PTS-G

Congress Updates

Congress

Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]

Navy/USMC

HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]

Congress

Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC

A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]

Army

HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume