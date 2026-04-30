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York Space Systems To Acquire Terminal Developer All.Space In $355M Deal

Rachel Jewett By
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York Space Systems To Acquire Terminal Developer All.Space In $355M Deal
An All.Space Hydra 2 terminal mounted on a Defender vehicle. Photo: All.Space

York Space Systems [YSS] has moved to acquire terminal developer All.Space in a $355 million deal to make York a “complete communications ecosystem.” All.Space is a leading terminal developer and manufacturer based in the United Kingdom, known for terminals that can connect with multiple satellite networks at once. Once the acquisition closes, All.Space will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of York and will continue to serve other customers. “With this acquisition, York is creating a complete communications ecosystem that operates…

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