York Space Systems Files To Go Public; Discloses $99 Million Loss In 2024

Space technology company York Space Systems on Monday filed a registration statement for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) that would take the 13-year-old private equity-backed company public. The pricing of York’s stock and potential value of the IPO were left blank in the S-1 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If the IPO goes through, Denver-based York’s shares would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “YSS.” York is a portfolio…