York Space Systems To Acquire Space Solar Tech Company Solestial To Shore Up Supply Chain

York Space Systems [YSS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Solestial Inc., a domestic developer and manufacturer of solar cells and related technology used on spacecraft, in a deal that further vertically integrates the company and strengthens control over its supply chain. York said it plans to issue up to 2.35 million shares of common stock to the seller and pay cash to cover the remaining purchase price. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to…
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Congress Updates
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
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