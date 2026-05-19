York Space Systems To Acquire Space Solar Tech Company Solestial To Shore Up Supply Chain

York Space Systems [YSS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Solestial Inc., a domestic developer and manufacturer of solar cells and related technology used on spacecraft, in a deal that further vertically integrates the company and strengthens control over its supply chain. York said it plans to issue up to 2.35 million shares of common stock to the seller and pay cash to cover the remaining purchase price. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to…