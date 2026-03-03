X-Bow Begins Hot-Firings Of Large Solid Rocket Motor For Hypersonic Applications

X-Bow Systems last month conducted the first static firing of its largest solid rocket motor (SRM) yet, the XB-34, a self-funded 34.5-inch diameter motor the company is designing to be an alternative supplier of motors to power hypersonic weapons for the Army and Navy. The New Mexico-based startup also believes the size and thrust impulse of the XB-34 could make it a strong fit for future space-based interceptors (SBIs) designed to intercept adversary ballistic missiles during the boost phase, Jason…