With Software Add, L3Harris Turns Its Tactical Radios Into Counter-Drone Sensors And Effectors

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Wednesday introduced an upgrade to an existing waveform used in its tactical radios that transforms them into a distributed network of radio frequency sensors and effectors to counter threats from small, low-cost drones. Wraith Shield, developed in partnership with DataShapes AI, will be offered as a software upgrade to the hundreds of thousands of soldier-worn Falcon 4 tactical radios currently in use with U.S., allied and partner forces at a cost in the single digit thousands…
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Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]
All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says
Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]
Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says
Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]
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