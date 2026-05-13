With Software Add, L3Harris Turns Its Tactical Radios Into Counter-Drone Sensors And Effectors

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Wednesday introduced an upgrade to an existing waveform used in its tactical radios that transforms them into a distributed network of radio frequency sensors and effectors to counter threats from small, low-cost drones. Wraith Shield, developed in partnership with DataShapes AI, will be offered as a software upgrade to the hundreds of thousands of soldier-worn Falcon 4 tactical radios currently in use with U.S., allied and partner forces at a cost in the single digit thousands…