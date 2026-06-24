White House’s Supplemental Request Seeks $67.1B For Iran War Costs, Including $21B For Munitions

The Trump administration has officially submitted an $87.6 billion supplemental funding request to Congress, which includes $67.1 billion for the Pentagon to cover costs associated with the U.S.’ war in Iran. The defense portion of the request specifically seeks $21 billion for munitions, $17.3 billion for operational costs, $12.1 billion for classified programs, $5.1 billion for cyber security and autonomy, $4 billion for the “Airborne Moving Target Indication and Space Data Network Backbone,” $2.4 billion for drones, $1.7 billion for…