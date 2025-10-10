Sign In
White House Reports Deal For 11 Polar Icebreakers, Selecting Bollinger and Foreign Shipyards

Rich Abott By
Bollinger‘s graphic representation of the U.S. Coast Guard’s newly announced incoming medium-class Arctic Security Cutter icebreaker, based on Seaspan and Aker’s design for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Multi-Purpose Icebreakers. (Image: Bollinger)

The White House last Thursday announced a multi-billion dollar deal that will see Bollinger Shipyards and Canada's Davie Shipbuilding partner with foreign shipbuilders to construct up to 11 new medium-polar icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard, including four to be built in Finland, with the first ship to be delivered as early as 2028. President Donald Trump on Oct. 9 signed a presidential memorandum on icebreakers and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland President Alexander Stubb, picking teams led…

