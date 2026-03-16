“We Can Do A Lot:” Fincantieri Sees LSMs As Way Back To Serial Production, Could Start Production This Year

In the wake of the Navy cancelling the Constellation-class frigate, the Fincantieri Marine Group sees its selection to be a builder of the Medium Landing Ship (LSM) as a road back to serial production and building other classes of ships likes icebreakers or even the new FF(X) frigate. When Secretary of the Navy John Phelan announced the cancellation of the Constellation-class frigate in November, excepting the first two hulls under construction, Fincantieri said it also reached a comprehensive framework with…
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Anduril Nabs $20 Billion Army Award For Enterprise-Wide Counter-Drone Solutions
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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