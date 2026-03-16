“We Can Do A Lot:” Fincantieri Sees LSMs As Way Back To Serial Production, Could Start Production This Year

In the wake of the Navy cancelling the Constellation-class frigate, the Fincantieri Marine Group sees its selection to be a builder of the Medium Landing Ship (LSM) as a road back to serial production and building other classes of ships likes icebreakers or even the new FF(X) frigate. When Secretary of the Navy John Phelan announced the cancellation of the Constellation-class frigate in November, excepting the first two hulls under construction, Fincantieri said it also reached a comprehensive framework with…