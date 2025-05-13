VTG on Tuesday said it has completed three more acquisitions that enhance its capabilities, solutions offerings, and footprint with the intelligence community.

Terms of the deals for Byte Systems, LLC, iota IT, LLC, and Tunuva Technologies Inc. were not disclosed. The three companies combined bring more than 100 new personnel to VTG, which now has about 1,700 employees.

Byte Systems provides secure network and data engineering and analytics solutions. Tunuva has expertise in cyber and information security, analytics solutions, and data discovery. Iota IT supports its customers with software development, cloud migration, big data analytics, and SecDevOps. All three companies are based in Northern Virginia.

John Hassoun, VTG’s CEO, said of the acquisitions that “We believe that their combined expertise in advanced technology solutions will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-tier services and products to our clients in the national security sector.”

The three acquisitions follow VTG’s deal in April for Triaplex, which also added to its customer base in the intelligence community (Defense Daily, April 30).

VTG, which is also based in Northern Virginia, is majority owned by

A&M Capital.