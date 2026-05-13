Anduril Raises $5 Billion In New Round; Company Valuation At $61 Billion

Anduril Industries on Wednesday said it has raised $5 billion in a late-stage venture capital round to continue investing in manufacturing capacity, development, and infrastructure, as the company continues to scale production. The Series H round was co-led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Anduril said the new investment brings the company’s valuation to $61 billion. Brian Schimpf, Anduril co-founder and CEO, said in an investor letter that the company generated $2.2 billion in sales in 2025, more than double…
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The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]
All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says
Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]
Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says
Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]
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