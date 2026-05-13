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Anduril Raises $5 Billion In New Round; Company Valuation At $61 Billion

Cal Biesecker By
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Anduril Raises $5 Billion In New Round; Company Valuation At $61 Billion
Brian Schimpf, co-founder and CEO of Anduril Industries. Photo: Anduril

Anduril Industries on Wednesday said it has raised $5 billion in a late-stage venture capital round to continue investing in manufacturing capacity, development, and infrastructure, as the company continues to scale production. The Series H round was co-led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Anduril said the new investment brings the company’s valuation to $61 billion. Brian Schimpf, Anduril co-founder and CEO, said in an investor letter that the company generated $2.2 billion in sales in 2025, more than double…

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