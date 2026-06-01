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Davie Defense Breaks Ground On Modernization Of Texas Shipyard

Cal Biesecker By
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Davie Defense Breaks Ground On Modernization Of Texas Shipyard
Image of Davie Defense's Arctic Security Cutter design for the Coast Guard. Image: Davie Defense

Shipbuilder Davie Defense on Monday broke ground on a $1 billion modernization of its Gulf Copper facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, to ready the operations to begin construction of Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) for the Coast Guard in 2028. Phase one of the Gulf Copper upgrade is slated for completion in 2028. Davie Defense is under a $3.5 billion contract for five 328-foot ASCs, three of which will be built at Gulf Copper. Davie Defense affiliate, Helsinki Shipyard…

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