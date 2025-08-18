Voyager Technologies Invests In Software Company Latent AI

Space and defense technology company Voyager Technologies [VOYG] has invested Latent AI to leverage the software firm’s artificial intelligence technology for use on space-based assets. The value of the investment was not disclosed but Voyager told Defense Daily it “secures or provides an advantage in delivering AI-driven solutions for edge computing and Golden Dome efforts,” referring to the Trump administration’s vision of a comprehensive homeland missile defense shield. Voyager said investing in Latent AI will allow it to tailor capabilities…