Voyager Acquires Spacecraft Electric Propulsion Supplier ExoTerra

Voyager Technologies [VOYG] on Monday said it has acquired ExoTerra Resource in a deal that gives it capabilities in compact electric propulsion systems used to maneuver satellites in orbit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ExoTerra has about 200 employees. ExoTerra designs and manufactures Hall-effect thrusters and related components, and solar electric propulsion modules. The company supplied 21 propulsion modules to York Space System for its Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites that were launched in September for the Space…