Apex Raises $200 Million To Boost Hiring And Vertical Integration

Satellite bus manufacturer Apex on Friday said it raised more than $200 million in a new investment round to add more engineers, continue vertical integration of satellite production, and provide customers with more mission services. Glade Brook Partners and Washington Harbour Partners led the funding round. Apex is adding 30,000 square feet to the company's Factory One office complex in Los Angeles to accommodate more engineers focused on different stages of the satellite bus supply line/production and to help customers…