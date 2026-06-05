Apex Raises $200 Million To Boost Hiring And Vertical Integration

Satellite bus manufacturer Apex on Friday said it raised more than $200 million in a new investment round to add more engineers, continue vertical integration of satellite production, and provide customers with more mission services. Glade Brook Partners and Washington Harbour Partners led the funding round. Apex is adding 30,000 square feet to the company's Factory One office complex in Los Angeles to accommodate more engineers focused on different stages of the satellite bus supply line/production and to help customers…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree […]
HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]
HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]
NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
Job Feed
-
Software Engineer
GRVTY - Chantilly, VA
-
Integrated Logistics Services and Supply Support
JSL Technologies Incorporated - Port Hueneme, CA
-
Federal Personnel Assistant (Army experience a plus)
Infinisource Consulting Solutions - Mountain View, CA
-
Software Engineer III
Core4ce - WPAFB, OH