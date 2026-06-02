Arxis To Acquire Omnetics Connector And MagCanica For Combined $890 Million

Newly public aerospace and defense component supplier Arxis, Inc. [ARXS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Omnetics Connector Corp., designer and manufacturer of small connectors for multi-industrial applications, and has acquired MagCanica, Inc., which designs and manufactures high-precision torque sensors for use in extreme conditions, for a combined $890 million. The $770 million all-stock purchase of Omnetics is expected to close in the third quarter. Omnetics will operate as part of Arxis’ Electronic Components segment. Omnetics makes proprietary…