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Arxis To Acquire Omnetics Connector And MagCanica For Combined $890 Million

Cal Biesecker By
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Arxis To Acquire Omnetics Connector And MagCanica For Combined $890 Million
Nano-D connector designed and manufactured by Omnetics. Photo: Omnetics

Newly public aerospace and defense component supplier Arxis, Inc. [ARXS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Omnetics Connector Corp., designer and manufacturer of small connectors for multi-industrial applications, and has acquired MagCanica, Inc., which designs and manufactures high-precision torque sensors for use in extreme conditions, for a combined $890 million. The $770 million all-stock purchase of Omnetics is expected to close in the third quarter. Omnetics will operate as part of Arxis’ Electronic Components segment. Omnetics makes proprietary…

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