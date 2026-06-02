Arxis To Acquire Omnetics Connector And MagCanica For Combined $890 Million

Newly public aerospace and defense component supplier Arxis, Inc. [ARXS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Omnetics Connector Corp., designer and manufacturer of small connectors for multi-industrial applications, and has acquired MagCanica, Inc., which designs and manufactures high-precision torque sensors for use in extreme conditions, for a combined $890 million. The $770 million all-stock purchase of Omnetics is expected to close in the third quarter. Omnetics will operate as part of Arxis’ Electronic Components segment. Omnetics makes proprietary…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]