Venture Firm Focused On Dual Use Maritime Companies Gets $150 Million DoD Loan Backing

Mare Liberum, an investment firm focused on maritime companies serving commercial markets with technologies of defense interest, is planning to use $150 million from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital and the Small Business Administration to raise about $120 million in private capital. The preliminarily approved government loan was made through the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies initiative, which allows the government to provide $1.25 in matching capital for every dollar of private capital, up to $175 million. This…