Venture Firm Focused On Dual Use Maritime Companies Gets $150 Million DoD Loan Backing

Mare Liberum, an investment firm focused on maritime companies serving commercial markets with technologies of defense interest, is planning to use $150 million from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital and the Small Business Administration to raise about $120 million in private capital. The preliminarily approved government loan was made through the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies initiative, which allows the government to provide $1.25 in matching capital for every dollar of private capital, up to $175 million. This…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]
SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]
“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal
As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]
Job Feed
-
Supervisory Interdisciplinary
USA Jobs - Hanover, NH
-
Assistant Director of Accreditation and Operations
University of Kansas - Lawrence, KS
-
AUL for User Experience and Services
University of California Riverside - Riverside, CA
-
Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology Opportunity
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA