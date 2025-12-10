Sign In
Unmanned Systems

Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million To Scale Undersea Vessel Development And Manufacturing

Cal Biesecker By
Vatn Systems Skelmir S12 autonomous underwater vehicle can also function as a lightweight torpedo. Photo: Vatn Systems

Autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developer and manufacturer Vatn Systems on Wednesday said it has raised $60 million in a funding round the Rhode Island-based startup will use to expand its workforce, accelerate research and development, scale manufacturing, and pursue more international business. The Series A round was led by BVVC and brings Vatn’s total funding to $76.5 million. The company currently has 65 employees. “Demand for affordable, scalable autonomous systems in undersea environments is accelerating rapidly,” Nelson Mills, Vatn co-founder…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

