Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million To Scale Undersea Vessel Development And Manufacturing

Autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developer and manufacturer Vatn Systems on Wednesday said it has raised $60 million in a funding round the Rhode Island-based startup will use to expand its workforce, accelerate research and development, scale manufacturing, and pursue more international business. The Series A round was led by BVVC and brings Vatn’s total funding to $76.5 million. The company currently has 65 employees. “Demand for affordable, scalable autonomous systems in undersea environments is accelerating rapidly,” Nelson Mills, Vatn co-founder…