Vantor Nabs Small Luno B Award To Provide Government Agencies Imagery Of Space Objects

Satellite imagery and analytics provider Vantor on Wednesday said it won a $2.3 million task order under the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) Luno B program to supply the agency and other U.S. government agencies with imagery of “high-interest” space objects in low-Earth orbit. Vantor said that most of the imagery will be automated, eliminating manual processing and speeding delivery of analytics around space domain awareness. The award is also the first for non-Earth imagery (NEI) under the Luno program. The…