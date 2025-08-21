USAF Should Leverage U.S. Army/Marine Corps’ Systems for Base Defense, Study Says

The U.S. Air Force needs to develop its own passive and active defenses for airfields and airbases that may sprout up as the service pursues its Agile Combat Employment concept geared to the Indo-Pacific, according to a new independent study published by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies as part of its Forum series. "The Air Force must increasingly rely on smaller bases with small footprints and logistics tails, and such bases cannot support the fielding and maintenance of large…