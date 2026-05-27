Boeing, USAF Conduct Preliminary Design Review of LAM Pylon for B-1B, Company Says

Boeing [BA] engineers at the company's Oklahoma City site recently completed a preliminary design review to put the Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon on the U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber to carry hypersonic missiles and other standoff weapons, the company said on Tuesday. LAM would use six B-1 hard points that were to provide external carriage for the now decommissioned AGM-86 nuclear Air-Launched Cruise Missile. "Those hard points have largely gone unused since the removal of the aircraft’s nuclear role…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
HASC Bill Funds Second Destroyer, Adds Several Multi-Ship Procurements, Puts Limits On Battleship
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman’s mark of the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization act, released May 26, largely approved the Navy’s shipbuilding request, but it added funds to […]
HASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Adds More Black Hawks, Chinooks For Army, No Plus-Up For Apaches
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) draft of the next defense policy bill supports hundreds of millions dollars for the Army to buy additional Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters in […]
HASC’s $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 Draft NDAA Doesn’t Shift Items Over From Reconciliation Request
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday unveiled its $1.15 trillion draft of the next defense policy bill, aligning with the White House’s requested discretionary topline while not including […]
DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns
A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in […]
Job Feed
-
System Protection Engineer I
IV or Principal Engineer - Texas-New Mexico Power Company - Pilot Point, TX
-
Scrum Master / QA Test Engineer
ARETUM Holdings LLC - Bethesda, MD
-
Mid Logistics Analyst (Acquisition Logistics)
MLT systems - Stafford, VA
-
System Protection Engineer I
IV or Principal Engineer - Texas-New Mexico Power Company - Fort Stockton, TX