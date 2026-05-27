Boeing, USAF Conduct Preliminary Design Review of LAM Pylon for B-1B, Company Says

Boeing [BA] engineers at the company's Oklahoma City site recently completed a preliminary design review to put the Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon on the U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber to carry hypersonic missiles and other standoff weapons, the company said on Tuesday. LAM would use six B-1 hard points that were to provide external carriage for the now decommissioned AGM-86 nuclear Air-Launched Cruise Missile. "Those hard points have largely gone unused since the removal of the aircraft’s nuclear role…