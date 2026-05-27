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Boeing, USAF Conduct Preliminary Design Review of LAM Pylon for B-1B, Company Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Boeing, USAF Conduct Preliminary Design Review of LAM Pylon for B-1B, Company Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-1B Lancer with Ellsworth AFB, S.D.'s 28th Bomb Wing at Grand Forks AFB, N.D. on Dec. 3, 2025.

Boeing [BA] engineers at the company's Oklahoma City site recently completed a preliminary design review to put the Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon on the U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber to carry hypersonic missiles and other standoff weapons, the company said on Tuesday. LAM would use six B-1 hard points that were to provide external carriage for the now decommissioned AGM-86 nuclear Air-Launched Cruise Missile. "Those hard points have largely gone unused since the removal of the aircraft’s nuclear role…

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