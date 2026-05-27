F-35 Program And Lockheed Martin To Finish F-35 PTMS Analysis Soon, As HASC Argues Block 4 “Underfunded”

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin [LMT] are undertaking a Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS) analysis to specify what systems the fighter will need to have between 62 kilowatts and 80 kilowatts of power to accommodate dozens of new weapons and sensors in Block 4 and the future "Block X." The House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) Tactical Air and Land Forces (TAL) panel said that the JPO and Lockheed Martin are to finish the analysis by…