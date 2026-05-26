USAF Establishes EPAWSS “Speedline” At Warner Robins To Accelerate System Fielding

The U.S. Air Force has established a "speedline" at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Ga., for installation of BAE Systems' AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) on F-15E Strike Eagles, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said on Tuesday."Slated to receive its first aircraft in June 2026, this independent line will significantly accelerate the installation and fielding of next-generation electronic warfare capabilities on F-15E aircraft," according to AFLCMC.The "speedline" bypasses the normal programmed depot maintenance (PDM) cycle,…