USAF Establishes EPAWSS “Speedline” At Warner Robins To Accelerate System Fielding

The U.S. Air Force has established a "speedline" at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Ga., for installation of BAE Systems' AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) on F-15E Strike Eagles, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said on Tuesday."Slated to receive its first aircraft in June 2026, this independent line will significantly accelerate the installation and fielding of next-generation electronic warfare capabilities on F-15E aircraft," according to AFLCMC.The "speedline" bypasses the normal programmed depot maintenance (PDM) cycle,…
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Congress Updates
Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) […]
Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
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