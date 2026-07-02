USAF Point Defense Battle Lab Wants Performance Data On C-sUAS

The U.S. Air Force's Point Defense Battle Lab (PDBL) at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., wants companies to submit their ideas on counter small unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) by July 31, including "performance data and test results that demonstrate the technologies or services’ ability to utilize C-sUAS kinetic hard-kill measures to protect USAF assets," according to a Wednesday business notice. PDBL said that the C-sUAS "should be easy to use and require minimal training for operators," be deployable by a four-person…