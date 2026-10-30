USAF Looks to Advance STITCHES With Upcoming Contract to Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Air Force is looking to award Lockheed Martin [LMT] a sole source contract to advance the System-of-Systems Technology Integration Tool Chain for Heterogeneous Electronic Systems (STITCHES). "The effort will extend the functionality, usability, performance, and operational maturity of the STITCHES," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said on Friday. "The resulting capabilities will enable the [Pentagon] community to more rapidly integrate disparate systems at the message or datagram level, reduce the cost and time required to upgrade…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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