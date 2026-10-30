USAF Looks to Advance STITCHES With Upcoming Contract to Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Air Force is looking to award Lockheed Martin [LMT] a sole source contract to advance the System-of-Systems Technology Integration Tool Chain for Heterogeneous Electronic Systems (STITCHES). "The effort will extend the functionality, usability, performance, and operational maturity of the STITCHES," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said on Friday. "The resulting capabilities will enable the [Pentagon] community to more rapidly integrate disparate systems at the message or datagram level, reduce the cost and time required to upgrade…