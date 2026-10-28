USAF Eyes Early February for Contract Award for F-47 Nellis Site

The U.S. Air Force is eyeing Feb. 5 next year to award an other transactions agreement contract for a testing site at Nellis AFB, Nev., for the Boeing [BA] F-47 sixth generation fighter. "The approximately $1.057 billion total programmed project request includes construction, contingency, design, construction security, and other applicable project costs; it is not solely the construction budget," according to a business notice last week by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). The so-called "Future F-47 Campus" is…