USAF Eyes Early February for Contract Award for F-47 Nellis Site

The U.S. Air Force is eyeing Feb. 5 next year to award an other transactions agreement contract for a testing site at Nellis AFB, Nev., for the Boeing [BA] F-47 sixth generation fighter. "The approximately $1.057 billion total programmed project request includes construction, contingency, design, construction security, and other applicable project costs; it is not solely the construction budget," according to a business notice last week by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). The so-called "Future F-47 Campus" is…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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