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USAF Eyes Early February for Contract Award for F-47 Nellis Site

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Eyes Early February for Contract Award for F-47 Nellis Site
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force depiction of a future F-47 sixth generation fighter.

The U.S. Air Force is eyeing Feb. 5 next year to award an other transactions agreement contract for a testing site at Nellis AFB, Nev., for the Boeing [BA] F-47 sixth generation fighter. "The approximately $1.057 billion total programmed project request includes construction, contingency, design, construction security, and other applicable project costs; it is not solely the construction budget," according to a business notice last week by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). The so-called "Future F-47 Campus" is…

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