Firefly Aerospace Says Space Systems Command Using FORGE for WFOV Satellite

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command System Delta 84 has used the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system developed by Firefly Aerospace's [FLY] SciTec subsidiary, according to the company. "The latest milestone incorporates data from the SSC’s wide field of view [WFOV] space vehicle in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) and expands the system’s observational reach to strengthen missile warning and defense," according to the company. Launched in 2022, SSC's WFOV satellite by Boeing's [BA] Millenium Space Systems has an…