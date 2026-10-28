BWXT, Antares Deepen Partnership With New Multi-Year TRISO Fuel Agreement

BWX Technologies’ [BWXT] subsidiary, BWXT Advanced Fuels, will supply tri-structural – or TRISO – fuel to Antares Nuclear under a new multi-year agreement, the companies said Tuesday. Under this contract, BWXT will provide an initial supply of one metric ton of uranium of TRISO fuel to Antares. If Antares reactor deployment continues to grow, then BWXT Advanced Fuels could increase its production ability, according to BWXT’s press release. The contract will expire at the end of the decade, Antares said.…