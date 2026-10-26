SRS Prime Investing More in NNSA, DoE Research

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), the joint prime contractor for Savannah River Site, is expanding research and development investments at the Savannah River Site with aims to accelerate technology development supporting the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) missions. SRNS’ Office of Innovation is directing research investments across the site and coordinating work with national laboratories, universities and industry partners. The effort is intended to address technical challenges, improve efficiency and reduce risks as NNSA infrastructure and mission requirements evolve, according…