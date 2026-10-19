DoE Authorizes Full Construction of Savannah River Plutonium Facility

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has authorized full construction of the pit production facility’s main processing building at the Savannah River Site, the agency said Oct. 16. DoE approved the performance baseline for the Savannah River Pit Production Facility’s Main Processing Building on Oct. 15, the department said in a news release. The approval, known as Critical Decision 2/3, establishes the project’s scope, cost and schedule baselines and authorizes construction to proceed. The facility, which encompasses the…