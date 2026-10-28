Fluor Marine Propulsion Wins $2.4 Billion Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract Mod

Fluor [FLR] has received a $2.4 billion contract modification for work supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, according to the Defense Department. The $2.409 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, awarded Sept. 24 and announced by the Pentagon Oct. 23, modifies previously awarded contract N0002418C2130. The work will support Naval Nuclear Propulsion activities at the laboratory. Work will be performed primarily in Pittsburgh, which accounts for 47% of the effort, and Schenectady, N.Y., which accounts for another 45%.…