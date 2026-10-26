GAO: NNSA Workforce Shrank Nearly 12% Amid Nuclear Modernization Push

The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) federal workforce fell nearly 12% as the agency’s workload reached its highest level since the Cold War, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. NNSA’s federal workforce declined by 236 employees, from 1,991 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to 1,755 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, GAO said in the Oct. 15 report. The reduction came as the agency oversees a roughly $200 billion, two-decade effort to modernize the nation’s nuclear…
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Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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Certified Surgical First Assist, Tullahoma
$20k Bonus - Vanderbilt Health - Tullahoma, TN
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Certified Surgical First Assist
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Navigation Warfare Electrical Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal Embedded Developer
High Assurance Product Realization Team, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM