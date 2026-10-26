GAO: NNSA Workforce Shrank Nearly 12% Amid Nuclear Modernization Push

The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) federal workforce fell nearly 12% as the agency’s workload reached its highest level since the Cold War, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. NNSA’s federal workforce declined by 236 employees, from 1,991 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to 1,755 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, GAO said in the Oct. 15 report. The reduction came as the agency oversees a roughly $200 billion, two-decade effort to modernize the nation’s nuclear…