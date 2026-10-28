DoD Picks Poland To Host European PAC-3 Maintenance Facility

The U.S. government on Tuesday announced it selected Poland to be the host for a new European Missile Maintenance Facility (MMF) for Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 interceptors, creating a regional maintenance and repair hub to improve NATO missile defense repairs. The announcement was made during the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD) meeting and was in coordination with PAC-3 manufacturer Lockheed Martin [LMT] and European allies. The Pentagon said the facility will be based on transatlantic industrial cooperation, with…