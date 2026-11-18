Hanwha Defense USA and its parent company Hanwha Aerospace this week announced the successful test launch of a Chunmoo missile from a palletizable Multiple Fixed-Launch Module (MFOM) platform off the coast of Mississippi in a demonstration of its interest in helping supply the Navy with new and cheaper munitions. The launch was conducted from a missile test range vessel operated by the Mississippi-based lainche provider The Spaceport Company. The Nov. 15 test concluded a two missile launch campaign of the…