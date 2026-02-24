Ursa Major Unveils Hypersonic Missile System It Says Is Affordable, Rapidly Producible

Ursa Major, a startup developing and manufacturing liquid engines and solid rocket motors, on Tuesday unveiled its HAVOC medium-range hypersonic missile the company said can be affordably produced in mass. HAVOC will be powered by the company’s Draper engine, a 4,000-pound thrust power plant that Ursa Major says can be safely stored like a solid rocket motor but has the capabilities of a liquid engine in that it can be throttled up—including to hypersonic speeds—and down, and turned on and…