Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 trillion in discretionary spending and $350 billion the White House has said it will seek through a third reconciliation bill, which allows Republicans to again pass billions of dollars in spending without requiring votes from Democrats to meet the 60 vote threshold in the Senate to break the filibuster (Defense…
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McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
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