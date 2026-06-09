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McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Pictured is Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) during Tuesday's hearing of the committee's defense panel.

Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 trillion in discretionary spending and $350 billion the White House has said it will seek through a third reconciliation bill, which allows Republicans to again pass billions of dollars in spending without requiring votes from Democrats to meet the 60 vote threshold in the Senate to break the filibuster (Defense…

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McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”

Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]

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