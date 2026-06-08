Air Force Eyes Mass Production of FAMM-P While Also Pursuing FAMM-L

The Air Force is planning mass production of a palletized variant of the Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM-P) in the near-term as the service also develops a lugged variant (FAMM-L) for fighter aircraft. "The Air Force is executing a phased acquisition strategy to maximize early operational capability," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) armament directorate said on Monday in an email response to questions. "Baseline efforts for both the palletized variant (FAMM-P) and the fighter-integrated variant (FAMM-L) are…