U.S. Used Corsair USV In Operation To Rescue Apache Crew Downed Near Oman

A U.S. military operation to rescue two Army AH-64 Apache crew members whose aircraft went down late Monday near the coast of Oman utilized a Saronic-built Corsair unmanned surface vessel, U.S. Central Command has confirmed. The Corsair maritime drone was operated by the U.S Navy 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 and represents the first such use of the autonomous platform in that capacity, according to reports. “The Task Force began fielding these drones in theater in late March,” Navy Capt.…