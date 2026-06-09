Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

U.S. Used Corsair USV In Operation To Rescue Apache Crew Downed Near Oman

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
U.S. Used Corsair USV In Operation To Rescue Apache Crew Downed Near Oman
Saronic’s 24-foot Corsair autonomously navigating open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The company's future Port Alpha shipyard will build unmanned vessels far larger than Corsair. Photo: Saronic

A U.S. military operation to rescue two Army AH-64 Apache crew members whose aircraft went down late Monday near the coast of Oman utilized a Saronic-built Corsair unmanned surface vessel, U.S. Central Command has confirmed. The Corsair maritime drone was operated by the U.S Navy 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 and represents the first such use of the autonomous platform in that capacity, according to reports. “The Task Force began fielding these drones in theater in late March,” Navy Capt.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics

Air Force

McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”

Air Force

USAF Looks To Start Building Family Of Affordable Mass Missiles In September

Homeland Security

House Panel Zeros Coast Guard Request To Begin New OPC Competition; Warns Of Eroding Trust

Trending

Air Force Eyes Mass Production of FAMM-P While Also Pursuing FAMM-L
HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform
Air Force Leadership Backs MYPs Beyond F-35 And F-15EX
Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall
Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Successful Drone Intercept With Sanctum System

Congress Updates

Congress

HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]

Congress

McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”

Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]

Congress

HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW

House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]

Congress

HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume