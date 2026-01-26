U.S. Taking Equity Stake In Mining Company USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth [USAR] on Monday said it has entered a non-binding letter of intent with the Commerce Department for an equity stake in the vertically integrated mining company in a deal aimed at strengthening domestic production of certain critical minerals and de-risking USAR’s growth plans. The U.S. investment using funding provided through the CHIPS Act includes $277 million in funding and a $1.3 billion loan. USAR will issue the Commerce Department 16.1 million shares of common stock and about…